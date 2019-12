5. Gin Playing Cards Get It

If your family enjoys a Tom Collins over a game of cards, they’ll love this illustrated deck. Each card features a bottle of gin from around the world or gin-based cocktails, and the deck even comes with a mixologist booklet for when you need to re-up while someone else shuffles.

[$15; laurenceking.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!