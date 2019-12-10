6. BRAVO SIERRA Deodorant Get It

Your teenager who smells like a locker room five minutes after showering? He needs this deodorant, which was field-tested and approved by some seriously sweaty, fit dudes: U.S. Special Forces soldiers. BRAVO SIERRA is a recently launched grooming brand that uses clean ingredients (this deodorant is aluminum-free) and tests everything with our men and women in uniform. Plus, 5 percent of their revenue goes to the Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs for active and veteran service members and their families.

[$9.50; bravosierra.com]

