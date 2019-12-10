7. Hydro Flask Rocks Glass Get It

From beach-ready margaritas to campsite cocktails, this 10-ounce insulated cup is the perfect sipping size for whatever tipple you fancy. Hydro Flask’s proprietary insulation will keep those rocks from turning to water just as well as it’ll protect your coffee from cooling in the morning. It’s available in an array of colors, too, so you always know which drink is yours.

[$23; hydroflask.com]

