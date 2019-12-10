9. Veil Cannabis Spray Get It

Give your favorite stoner the gift of discretion: Veil is an air spray that breaks down the molecules in cannabis smoke until the odor is practically undetectable. What’s more, you’re left with the scent of sweet orange, black pepper, and cedar wood—i.e. it’s delightful enough to make you want to spray it even when you’re stone cold sober.

[$10 for 2 oz; smellveil.com]

