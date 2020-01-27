With all the consideration you give your gym gear—from finding just-right sneakers for running and lifting to always upgrading to the newest-generation smartwatch—it’s possible the last thing you think about is the first thing you put on: You might just wear any old T-shirt for working out. And why not, when all you’re going to do is drench it in sweat, right? But training-specific workout shirts can mean the difference between powering through a killer workout and calling it quits early.

Of course, they’ve all got lots of wicking power to suck moisture away and leave your skin feeling cool and dry. Some of these workout shirts boast additional must-have features, like body mapping for extra breathability or advanced anti-odor technology woven right into their fibers, so you know you’ll be able to pull them on again and again without having to worry about holding onto bad smells—no matter how hard you go and how sweaty you get.

Whether you’re big on comfort or looking for the latest and greatest technical details, we found a shirt that’ll fit your workout needs to a T. Read on for our favorite tops to add to your closet ASAP.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!