2. Under Armour RUSH Seamless Fitted Shirt

Four-way-stretch fabric and nearly no sewn seams mean this tee stays comfortable and never chafes no matter how you move. Body-mapped mesh panels keep you cool, and minerals infused into the fabric allegedly boost your blood flow so you can work harder and longer.

[$60; underarmour.com]

