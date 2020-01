5. Adidas Freelift Sport Prime Lite Tee Get It

Put this soft, supportive tee through its paces. It’ll stay in place, even during mobility exercises that push your range of motion overhead. The stretchy, wicking fabric has seams specially engineered to keep you comfortable and chafe-free to boot.

[$25; adidas.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!