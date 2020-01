6. Outdoor Voices Sweatee T-shirt Get It

This pick hits the sweet spot between workout shirt and so-soft-you-want-to-live-in-it tee. The cotton-blend fabric wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry—should you need to go from gym to happy hour.

[$35; outdoorvoices.com]

