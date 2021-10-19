The Best Theraguns to Get Before The Holiday Rush

Theragun Mini GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Theragun’s basic massage gun model, it doesn’t have any accessories but it has enough power and a long-lasting battery that’ll help get rid of those sore spots.

Get It: Pick up the Theragun Mini ($199) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!