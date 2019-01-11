Mixed drinks are immeasurably better today than they were 20 years ago, thanks to the ongoing cocktail renaissance. But the standards for home bars are higher, too. You need the right barware to craft the kind of drinks people rave about. That’s right: It’s time to invest in a real setup—one that surpasses the basics.
That chintzy shaker and cheap whiskey? They won’t cut it anymore.
Here’s the essential barware you need to entertain in the golden age of mixology. While you’re at it, check out our favorite glassware styles for creating more-enticing cocktails, and 20 cocktail recipes every man should learn how to master.