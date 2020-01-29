1. PackPoint

Price: Free (with in-app purchases)

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Are you one of those travelers who always has a hard time figuring out what to pack before a trip? If you are, know that you’re definitely not alone. Instead of stressing out or procrastinating until the last minute, do yourself a favor and download PackPoint. Just plug in the length of your trip, where you’re going, and what kinds of activities you have lined up (like snorkeling or snowboarding). For longer trips, you can also indicate if you plan on washing your clothes, and it will factor re-wearing some garments into the equation. Within moments, you’ll have a customized plan that makes packing for any trip virtually foolproof.

