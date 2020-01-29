2. XE Currency Converter

Price: Free

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Are you still manually calculating foreign currency conversions? In this economy? Save yourself the trouble and download the XE Currency Converter—even if it’s just to double-check your mental math. The effortless app provides real-time currency rates so you always know exactly how much you’re spending when traveling internationally. Because even though colorful cash from around the world might seem like you’re spending Monopoly money, we assure you, you’re not. You can monitor up to 10 currencies of your choice at a time, and the app allows you to transfer money in 65 different currencies to over 170 counties. It even works in offline mode, so you can use XE Currency Converter anywhere on the planet.

