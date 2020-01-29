3. TripIt

Price: Free (TripIt Pro available for $48.99 per year)

Compatibility: iOS and Android

If organization isn’t exactly your strong suit, then TripIt is the perfect tool to help you keep track of all your travel plans. The free, award-winning app automatically imports your travel information into a seamless interface and creates a master itinerary, meticulously detailing your booked activities (like upcoming flights, restaurant reservations, events, and more). Simply connect your email account to the app, and every confirmation email you receive will be automatically folded into your customized lineup. No more digging through your inbox to track down everything you’ve booked ahead of a vacation. It takes the headache out of coordinating logistics, so it’s one less thing to worry about before a big trip.

