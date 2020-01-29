Price: Free (with in-app purchases)

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Searching for the ultimate digital adventure hub? Then look no further than 57Hours. Launched in January 2019, the app connects intrepid individuals with certified guides for all types of outdoor excursions in locations around the world. You can think of them as the Airbnb of outdoor adventure. The app eliminates the hassle of researching different tour operators and allows its users to find the best-fitting guides based on their needs, skill level, and budget. Everything is housed in the app, from booking a specific tour or experience to communicating directly with your guide once an activity has been purchased. Even better, all guides are thoroughly vetted before being introduced to the platform, and new destinations are always being added into the mix.

