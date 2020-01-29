5. Timeshifter

Price: Free (for the first sleep plan) or $9.99 per trip or $24.99 for an annual subscription with unlimited sleep plans

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Jet lag doesn’t care if you’re traveling for work or play. When it decides to hit, it hits hard. The best way to avoid jet lag? Outsmart it completely. That’s the concept behind Timeshifter, an innovative app developed by a team of scientists. Using cutting-edge sleep data and circadian neuroscience, the app curates a personalized sleep plan to help you fight off jet lag’s lethargic effects, so you can arrive at your final destination feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. You can even start adapting your routine before you fly out to help with the transition. Business travelers, frequent fliers, and even elite athletes and astronauts call Timeshifter a godsend. Additionally, the app recently won the National Sleep Foundation’s 2019 SleepTech Award, so you know it’s legit.

