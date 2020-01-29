Price: Free (Mobile Passport Plus available for $4.99 per month or $14.99 per year)

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Any traveler knows that going through customs sucks, especially if you don’t have Global Entry. The lines are usually painfully long and they tend to move at a snail’s pace. An awesome time-saver is the free Mobile Passport app. The program is authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in conjunction with the Airports Council International of North America. It allows users to fill out their customs forms directly in the app, which then generates a personalized, time-sensitive QR code to show the customs agent. The real genius is that Mobile Passport users have access to dedicated lines that are often completely empty (or at the very least, way shorter than the standard lines). So what’s the catch? Not all airports are currently compatible with the app. But it does include many of the major global U.S. hubs, like John F. Kennedy in New York, Miami International, and Los Angeles International.

