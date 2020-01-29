7. TripLingo

Price: Free (with in-app purchases)

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Traveling abroad always comes with a unique set of challenges, but communication (or lack thereof) is usually the most prevalent. TripLingo has been called the “Swiss Army knife” of language apps because it enables users to communicate with locals despite their foreign language capabilities. Loaded with 42 different languages covering 105 countries around the globe, the app is jam-packed with helpful features like instant voice translation, local etiquette information, a tip calculator, and even image translation to help decipher things like signs and menus. For those who actually want to practice their foreign language skills, the app also boasts a phrasebook Slang Slider that shows different ways to say the same phrase, ranging from formal to casual (and even has local slang).

