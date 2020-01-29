8. Hopper

Price: Free

Compatibility: iOS and Android

There’s nothing more rewarding than scoring a super-cheap flight. And when it comes to finding the best possible fares, no app is more efficient than Hopper. The app lets you know whether you should book a trip now or hold off for a bit based on their extensive historical data and real-time price monitoring. To find the best deal, just enter your preferred airport and the app will generate a color-coded calendar showing the cheapest days to fly. Have a favorite spot or bucket list destination in mind? You can even set a price watch alert, which will ping you when airfare drops to its lowest point. It also happens to be one of the most popular and highly rated travel apps in both Google Play and the App Store.

