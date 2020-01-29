9. GasBuddy

Price: Free

Compatibility: iOS and Android

If road trips are more your style, then chances are you’ve already heard about GasBuddy. The free app is designed to help road trippers save money at the gas pump whether they’re driving across America, through Canada, or around Australia. In addition to highlighting cheap fuel along your route of choice, the app also lets users report gas prices in exchange for points, which can be used for a daily $100 gas gift card drawing. You can also use the app to search for gas stations by filtering for features like clean restrooms, fresh-brewed coffee, or repair shops. Its newest roll-out give users even deeper discounts by claiming highlighted “Deal Alert” offers along the way. Whether you’re behind the wheel of a gas-guzzler or a fuel-efficient hybrid, GasBuddy will quickly become your wallet’s best friend.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!