Most people don’t put much stock in luggage. They inherit ancient suitcases that put the lug in luggage, or settle with cheap carry-ons they buy on the fly. Why not invest in some versatile pieces that look sharp, protect your belongings, and make train and plane travel a smoother, more enjoyable experience? Seems like a no-brainer to us.

Take advantage of your hard-earned vacation days. Book a weekend adventure to some towering mountain range or plan an extended getaway to a sun-soaked tropical island. We’ve done the leg work in the luggage department, highlighting key pieces that are right for every kind of trip.

From cleverly designed backpacks to overnight duffel bags—and, yes, heavy-duty rolling suitcases, we’ve rounded up the best new pieces of luggage that’ll actually last you a lifetime.

