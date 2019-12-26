The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

Americans logged a whopping 463 million business trips in 2018 alone, according to the U.S. Travel Association. That’s a lot of travel. And while some people look at work trips as a perk of the job, others dread the idea of packing their bags and bringing their office stresses with them on the road. But as Alexander Graham Bell once said, “Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.”

The best way to prep for any upcoming business trips? Arm yourself with the best gear, of course. We’ve gathered some of our favorite finds that have been cleverly designed to make your life easier, especially when traveling for work. These are essentials that keep packing simple, your electronics charged, and your outfits looking sharp—no matter how much chaos you’re up against.

So whether your 2020 is already jam-packed with back-to-back travel, or you’re just starting to think about a work trip on the horizon, this gear guide—including everything from a WiFi smartspot to a pocket translator—will ensure smooth sailing for whatever your boss throws your way.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!