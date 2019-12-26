The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

1. Travis Touch Plus Get It

Don’t have time to learn Mandarin before your next trip to China? No worries, because this new gadget is like having a world-class translator in your pocket. Roughly the size of a smartphone, the Travis Touch Plus is loaded with more than 100 languages, making it hassle-free to converse with locals no matter where in the world you venture. Simply press a button, start speaking, and the device will begin translating instantly. It can even work offline if you’re traveling somewhere off the grid.

[$199; travistranslator.com]

