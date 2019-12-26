The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

2. PLIQO Pack-In Get It

When it comes to looking sharp, the English certainly know what they’re doing. So it should come as no surprise that this London-based brand has perfected the art of the garment bag. The PLIQO Pack-In is simple and sleek, allowing business travelers to pack their suit jackets, trousers, and button-downs with confidence. Constructed from durable man-made materials, the Pack-In comes with a range of helpful features, including folding garment hangers, compression straps, buckle fasteners, a trolley-bag attachment, and zipped pockets for smaller items like tie clips and cufflinks. As its name suggests, the compact design enables it to pack into most briefcases, computer bags, messenger bags, or carry-ons.

[$175; pliqobag.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!