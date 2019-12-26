The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

3. Saje Pocket Farmacy Get It

It’s no secret that traveling can take a toll on your immune system. Long flights, germ-infested airports, and strange hotel rooms all play a part. But holistic-minded jetsetters rave about the Pocket Farmacy from Saje Natural Wellness. The brand offers a range of essential oil roll-ons to help treat any ailment, but this travel-sized collection includes five of their best-sellers: Fortify, a cough suppressant; Pep Halo, a cooling oil blend for headaches; Gutzy, for stomach discomfort; Stress Release, to calm your nerves; and Pain Release, a topical analgesic oil blend. Plus, all of the products are vegan-certified, 100 percent natural, and are never tested on animals, so you can feel good about using them.

$65

