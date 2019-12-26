The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

4. 10-Day Fast Portable Charger Bundle Get It

Nobody likes watching their phone battery deplete to nothing, but it’s especially panic-inducing when it happens while traveling. That’s why it’s essential to bring a dependable and durable charger with you on the go. This 10-Day Fast Portable Charger Bundle from Nimble checks all the boxes. It’s made from recycled aluminum and plant-based bioplastics that come from corn and sugarcane. Quickly charge up to four devices simultaneously with a battery life that lasts up to 10 days. And you’ll never have to worry about losing the cable thanks to an innovative magnetic management system that keeps everything neat and tidy.

[$129.95; gonimble.com]

