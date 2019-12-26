The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

5. Thule Crossover 2 Luggage Get It

When it comes to preparing for a successful work trip, there’s no denying that your luggage can make or break an experience. It’s worth investing in a piece or two that will help you get from point A to point B while also standing the test of time. While Thule is best known for their roof racks and carrier systems, the Swedish gear brand also happens to design some seriously smart luggage. Their newly launched Crossover 2 collection provides a handsome line of soft-sided pieces teeming with clever features. Favorites include the Crossover 2 Boarding Bag (which slips beneath any plane seat and is perfect for quick trips) and the Crossover 2 Spinner (an expandable checked bag with spinner wheels built for longer trips).

[starting at $149.95; thule.com]

