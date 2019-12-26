The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

6. Jarvis Men’s Heated Jacket Get It

Staying warm just got a whole lot cooler. The Jarvis Men’s Heated Jacket from Kelvin Coats is a must-have piece of gear for anyone heading to colder climates. You’ll be able to brave the most blustering winds thanks to its carbon fiber heating technology, softshell construction, and sustainable polyester insulation. With five core warming zones, the jacket boasts three temperature settings so you can stay comfortable in any weather conditions. Even better, the water-resistant, modern-fitting, machine-washable outerwear is powered by a lithium-ion power bank that doubles as a portable device charger so you can keep warm, look sharp, and stay juiced up during any trip.

[$269; kelvincoats.com]

