The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

7. BLACK+DECKER Handheld Steamer Get It

Sure, a garment bag can help keep your threads wrinkle-free when you’re in transit. But if you ever need to spruce up an outfit, give it a quick touch-up with this handheld travel steamer from BLACK+DECKER. After all, there’s no quicker way to ruin a first impression than showing up to that business meeting looking like a disheveled schlub. Packing 1400 watts of power, this lightweight steamer preheats in less than 60 seconds so you can erase wrinkles in a jiffy. It also has an easy-fill removable water tank, an extra-long 15-foot cord, and can switch between continuous or burst steam control settings.

[$59.99; blackanddecker.com]

