The Best Travel Essentials for Business Trips

8. Skyroam Solis X WiFi Smartspot Get It

You never know where that next industry conference or new business presentation is going to take you. Whether it’s in an obscure U.S. city or some unfrequented corner of the globe, be ready with the Skyroam Solis X WiFi Smartspot. The world’s first WiFi Smartspot, this tool will help keep you connected even when you’re far off the grid. Just select your data plan and connect up to 10 devices for blazing-fast 4G LTE WiFi in more than 130 countries across the globe. Its built-in smart assistant is controlled through the Solis WiFi app, and it even features a wide-angle camera to capture, record, and livestream video for virtually any business request imaginable.

[$179.99; skyroam.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!