If the idea of compression socks makes you envision a pair of beige-colored knee-highs sitting on a dusty drug store shelf, you’re thinking in the past. These new compression socks from Bombas are essential if you suffer from swollen feet triggered by high altitude. Created specifically for frequent fliers, each minimalistic pair is made with 100% cotton yarn and features graduated compression levels to reduce swelling and keep your blood flowing. They also added extra cushioning that extends from above the heel, along the arch, and down through to the toe for maximum comfort. Even better, Bombas partners with shelters, nonprofits, and organizations dedicated to helping the homeless and other at-risk communities. Every pair purchased equals one pair donated to those in need.

[$18; bombas.com]

