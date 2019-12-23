10. Kiehl’s Groom-on-the-Go Set Get It

Flying can take a brutal toll on your skin, and spending hours soaring through the clouds can leave your face dry and dehydrated. To keep your skin looking and feeling its best, bring along Kiehl’s Groom-on-the-Go Set. The complete face and body routine includes five of the brand’s best-selling, travel-sized products: Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream White Eagle, Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment, Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap, and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. Ingredients like caffeine, menthol, and Vitamin E will keep you feeling like a million bucks, no matter how long it takes to reach your final destination. Trust us, your skin will thank you.

[$47; kiehls.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!