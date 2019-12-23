2. Olivers Convoy Henley Get It

A classic silhouette reimagined in a performance fabric, the Convoy Henley is a wardrobe workhorse. The merino active jersey (100% merino wool) fights odors and helps regulate your body temperature—ideal when you’re sprinting through airports at break-neck speeds or working up a sweat touring a new locale. The three-button placket adds style points, but also lets you dump heat (ideal when you’re a human mule schlepping all matter of backpacks and duffels). Available in eight lust-worthy colors.

[$108; oliversapparel.com]

