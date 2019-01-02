3. Saxx Quest Boxer Brief Get It

When you’re flying around the world, your time in transit could mean wearing the same clothes for 48 hours. So you’re gonna want underwear that feels invisible, really breathes, and fights odor. Saxx is revered by men for their signature BallPark Pouch, which cradles and supports, giving your junk its own hammock-like space so your skin doesn’t stick or chafe. The Quest boxer brief is crafted from light, sweat-wicking nylon. It hugs your body without digging in (thanks to a no-roll waistband and flat seams). You’ll appreciate the fly when you need to stumble to the restroom mid-red eye. And if you’re traveling somewhere remote, you can easily hand wash; they’re quick to dry and reliably low maintenance.

[$32; saxxunderwear.com]

