3. The Airhook 2.0 Get It

Have you ever boarded a flight and immediately felt a wave of severe disappointment after realizing you incorrectly assumed there would be TV screens built into the headrest in front of you? Or maybe you’ve experienced the misfortune of getting stuck in the only seat with a busted TV screen on the entire aircraft. There’s nothing worse than sitting through a long flight without being properly prepared on the entertainment front. Thankfully, The Airhook 2.0 is a nifty (and award-winning) invention that serves as a portable in-flight support for any tablet or cell phone. Just connect it to your tray table, insert your device, and start streaming your favorite shows or movies. It’s an instant, hands-free entertainment solution that can easily fit into any carry-on. Did we mention it has a built-in cup holder?

[$24; theairhook.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!