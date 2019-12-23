4. 40 Blinks Sleep Mask Get It

Whatever you do, don’t underestimate the power of a well-designed sleep mask. Some people think they look ridiculous, but for light-sensitive sleepers, these little lifesavers can mean the difference between waking up rested and refreshed, or feeling like a jet-lagged zombie. While some sleep masks can be uncomfortable, this one from Bucky has contoured cups that mold around your eyes and let your eyelids flutter without disruption. It’s also made from ultra-lightweight polyester polyurethane foam, so it feels like a cloud resting on your face. The mask is available in more than 20 different colors and patterns, so you can find a unique design that perfectly suits your personality.

[$15; bucky.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!