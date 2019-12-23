5. Sleepy Ride Foot Hammock Get It

If you’ve never experienced a foot hammock, it’s time to give it a shot. The Sleepy Ride is made from NASA-inspired premium memory foam. The adjustable straps wrap around a tray table to create an instant support for your feet or calves. The apparatus takes only seconds to set up and provides a zero-gravity effect by simulating a true recliner experience. The hammock also helps prevent lower back pain, muscle stiffness, and leg swelling during long flights. It makes for a great gift or stocking stuffer, and even comes with a convenient carrying case. Pick one up in jet black, purple, or royal blue. Hundreds of happy Amazon customers have given The Sleepy Ride a five-star rating, but the company also offers a money-back guarantee for anyone who isn’t totally satisfied.

[$20; amazon.com]

