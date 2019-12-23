6. Bullbird Get It

Tight seats, noisy neighbors, and touches of turbulence can all make falling asleep on an airplane next to impossible. Even though the sitting position isn’t ideal in terms of sleeping ergonomics, it’s a whole lot easier when you’re using the right travel pillow. Enter Bullbird. Designed by experts to specifically support your C1 through C7 vertebrae, this pillow promotes healthy posture during those times when catching some Z’s while sitting upright is inevitable. Its compact design is also 80 percent smaller than traditional travel pillow models, making it easy to bring in your carry-on or toss into a backpack.

[$60; bullbirdgear.com]

