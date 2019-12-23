7. Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise-Cancelling Headphones Get It

Yes, it’s rough when there’s a crying baby on the flight. Yes, it’s disruptive when you’re trying to get some work done or pass out. And yes, the panicking parents can feel you glaring at them while they try to pacify the screaming human in their arms. That doesn’t mean you have to be a jerk about it. Instead of huffing and puffing in your seat, just plan ahead and bring a pair of truly noise-canceling headphones. The QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise-Canceling Headphones from Bose are a solid option. Simply turn on noise canceling to eliminate distractions and zone in on your favorite tunes or podcast. Or activate Aware mode when you want to catch important announcements during your flight. The compact headphones also boast proprietary StayHear ear tips, providing a comfortable but secure fit. (Check out more of our favorite noise-canceling headphones here.)

