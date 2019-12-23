8. Made By True’s Biltong Get It

Airline food can be pretty tough to swallow, so ward off hunger pangs with a stash of treats. Avoid the chips, candy, and chocolate bars. Instead, bring along Made By True’s Biltong. It’s a perfect snack, filled with protein and bursting with flavor sans added sugar. You can think of Biltong as a healthier beef jerky. Based on a 300-year-old South African recipe, Biltong is made with just five traditional ingredients: beef, vinegar, salt, pepper, and coriander. It’s also gluten-free, soy-free, paleo-approved, and Whole30-compliant.

[$7; madebytrue.com]

