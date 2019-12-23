9. Outdoor Voices Comfortable Flying Outfit Get It

Some guys insist on dressing up for a flight, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that. But for a truly enjoyable trip, we like to be cozy. Having a go-to airport outfit makes it easy when prepping for a long-haul flight. Even if you just pack it in your carry-on and change after take-off, you’ll be glad you brought a comfortable change of clothes with you. Outdoor Voices makes some seriously comfy travel clothes. Lightweight, breathable, stretchy, and stylish, they have everything from hoodies and sweatpants to polos and pullovers. You can even build a full matching travel outfit with one of their OV Kits and save $35.

[starting at $85; outdoorvoices.com]

