Fuji X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera, Body Only Get It

Let’s start with the camera body itself. There are a ton of camera body options available these days but we give a nod to the Fuji X-T3 for its weather-resistant structure, compact design, sports finder mode and overall quality, all of which add up to a perfect go-to option. We also love how intuitive the controls are for those who shoot manual (or aspire to do so) as well as the overall aesthetic of the camera. With this body in your hand, you’re sure to not only capture epic photos, but also get a few style points for its timeless, good-looking appearance.

[$1499; fujifilm.com]

