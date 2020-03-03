Fujifilm XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR Lens Get It

Every good camera body deserves an equally good lens or two. We recommend Fuji’s 16mm when building out a solid travel photography kit. It’s one of our premier must-haves when it comes to landscape photography. The 16mm will allow you to capture epic wide-angle shots. But don’t pigeon-hole this lens as landscape-only. Its excellent with moving subjects (trail runners, wildlife, etc.) and is great in low-light situations. Bonus: This lens is weather- and dust-resistant so you can use it in most situations without worry.

[$999; fujifilm.com]

