Fujifilm XF 35mm f/1.4 R Lens Get It

You can cover a lot of ground with the 16mm lens, but you’ll still want to throw this 35mm lens in your pack as well. Why? It’s a workhorse of a lens. It’s great in all kinds of lighting conditions, it’s fast, compact and creates gorgeous bokeh and creamy background textures. You can create some dynamic portraits with this lens and also make some street photography magic with its unassuming size.

[$599; fujifilm.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!