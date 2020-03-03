Gnarbox 2.0 SSD Get It

There’s nothing worse than losing your images, especially when you’ve hopped on two planes and hiked a dozen miles to get an incredible shot. That’s where Gnarbox comes into play. This handy, lightweight (only .8 pounds), compact device will allow you to back up your photos in the field. In addition to peace of mind afforded by having a reliable backup, it means that you no longer have to haul your laptop into places where it’s unsuitable. Upload via this device and edit when you return.

[$499 for 256GB; gnarbox.com]

