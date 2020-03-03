Google Pixel 4 Get It

Google has taken smartphones to an entirely new level with the release of the Pixel 4. It has all of the usual capabilities we have come to expect on smartphones such as navigational tools, a personal assistant, internet browsing, etc., but what sets it apart is the camera. The Pixel 4 has dual exposure controls that allow you to adjust brightness and shadows separately. It’s also got an incredible second lens that allows you to zoom to take better photos from a distance. Lastly, this phone has a feature that allows you to take amazing shots of the Milky Way.

[$699; store.google.com]

