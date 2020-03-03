Manfrotto Befree-Advanced Tripod Get It

Since it became available, carbon-fiber technology has been making everything from triathlon bikes to aircraft to travel tripods stronger and lighter. This tripod from Manfrotto, long a trusted brand with photographers, comes in at 2.76 pounds and makes this list due to its stability and rigidity which equate to tack-sharp images and the ability to shoot long exposures. No one likes to lug a tripod around but this ball-head option is lightweight and easy to set up and break down—so it’ll make the hassle to haul it, worth it.

[$319; manfrotto.com]

