Moment Tele 58mm Lens Get It

This telephoto lens takes your smartphone camera (and your photography game) and elevates it to a whole new level. You’ll need a special case in order to affix Moment lenses but the payoff is crisp, beautiful images without any distortion. It gives you roughly two to four times optical zoom (depending on what phone you have) and creamy, smooth backgrounds. Plus, there’s a lifetime warranty.

Available for the latest Google, Apple, Samsung and OnePlus devices.

[$119; shopmoment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!