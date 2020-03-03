Moment Wide 18mm Lens Get It

Just like the telephoto lens above, Moment’s Wide 18mm lens is made with cinema-quality glass and an aerospace-grade metal that gives smartphone shooters the ability to capture sharp, wide-angle shots. It’s the perfect addition to a travel photography kit for those moments when you want to capture vast landscapes, tall buildings, and entire scenes without having to schlep around a DSLR.

Available for the latest Google, Apple, Samsung and OnePlus devices.

[$119; shopmoment.com]

