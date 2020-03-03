Peak Designs Everyday Sling, 6L Get It

This sling bag (you can wear it as a sling or a hip bag) is perfect for quick day-jaunts into the city or on the trail. It’s large enough to hold not only a mirrorless camera body and lens like the Fuji gear listed above, but it also has enough space for one or two additional lenses, your phone, keys, wallet, tablet, and a granola bar or two. Oh, and if you decide to leave your camera gear at home for the evening, this bag will hold up to five or six cold beers.

[$99; peakdesigns.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!