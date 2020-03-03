Peak Designs Travel Backpack 45L Get It

This is the premier backpack for serious travel photographers. Its thoughtful design makes it a gear essential no matter the length of your trip. It’s weatherproof and large enough to stow a camera body or two, several lenses and flashes. It also has external carry straps that can haul a tripod, plus padded shoulder straps and an adjustable sternum strap. And believe it or not, it’s also carry-on approved. In addition, Peak Design’s unique Camera Cube system works seamlessly with this backpack which means you can stay organized while on the go. The cubes come in three sizes, each of which can be swapped depending upon your gear needs or length of your trip.

[$299; peakdesign.com]

